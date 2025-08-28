Back to overview

Manufacturing Update: Davi Plate Rolling Machines for GS Entec – FAT Successfully Completed

August 28, 2025, posted by offshoreWIND.biz

We are pleased to share a milestone in the important collaboration between Davi and GS Entec in the wind energy sector: the successful completion of the Factory Acceptance Tests (FAT) for the two massive plate rolling machines ordered by the Korean company.

The FAT took place a few weeks ago at our facilities and was attended by a distinguished delegation from GS Entec, including Mr. Kim Hyunji, Mr. Lee Seungjae, Mr. Park Sangwook, and Mr. Maarten Lobregt (Programme Manager, as a consultant from Sif Group)

The FAT was a big success. The performance of the machines and accessories was evaluated as excellent: the core functionality and performance of the machines fully met customer expectations. As a result, full acceptance of the machines was granted.

Moreover, they participated in a live demonstration of Davi’s innovative laser measuring system (an advanced digital interface for monitoring and controlling plate rolling processes) which made a strong impression on the entire delegation.

The FAT was a technical evaluation but also an opportunity for the customers to experience the excellence of Davi’s manufacturing environment first-hand. The GS Entec team visited all our production sites, including the new facility. They were highly impressed by Davi’s overall organization, production capabilities, and the stringent quality control applied at every stage of manufacturing.

These two plate rolls, among the largest ever manufactured at our facilities, represent Davi’s engineering expertise and manufacturing excellence. From the robust frames to the precision-engineered rolls, each component has been designed and built with attention to detail. It’s a process driven by expertise, passion, and the pursuit of perfection.

This achievement marks a step forward in this project. With the FAT now successfully concluded, the machines are ready for shipment and full-scale operation at GS Entec’s site, where they will play a central role in the company’s production processes for wind energy components.

We are proud of the collaborative effort that made this possible, from engineering to assembly to service, and look forward to the next phases of this partnership with GS Entec.

