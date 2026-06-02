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Maraen Port of Nigg Selects Construction Contractor for Offshore Wind Upgrade

Ports & Logistics
June 2, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Maraen Port of Nigg has awarded McLaughlin & Harvey the construction contract for its new Eastern Inner Dock Quay (EIDQ). The development will add a new heavy-duty quay covering approximately 16,000 square metres and bring additional roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) capability at the Scottish port. Construction preparations have already begun, according to the contractor.

Maraen Port of Nigg Eastern Inner Dock Quay; Photo: Seagreen Wind Energy Ltd

The project represents a GBP 30 million (around EUR 35 million) investment in expanding offshore wind and energy-sector capabilities at the port, backed by a GBP 10 million (around EUR 12 million) grant from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) as part of the Scottish Government’s wider offshore wind supply chain investment programme.

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A key role of the new quay will be supporting operations linked to the new Sumitomo Electric cable manufacturing facility, where the Japanese company will manufacture high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cables for offshore wind projects in the UK and Europe.

Sumitomo Electric began construction on its subsea cable plant at the Port of Nigg in 2024, with the plan for it to be completed this year.

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According to Maraen Port of Nigg, in addition to supporting cable operations, the port upgrade will increase deepwater quay availability and enable more simultaneous large-scale offshore energy activities at the site.

The port was recently selected by GE Vernova to support the Dogger Bank B and Dogger Bank C projects as a marshalling harbour for wind turbine installation.

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McLaughlin & Harvey previously carried out major quay reconstruction work at the port between 2014 and 2015, including upgrades to the South Quay and West Finger Quay infrastructure.

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