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Davi and GS Entec Reach Major Milestone: Site Acceptance Tests (SAT) Successfully Completed in South Korea

Supply Chain
May 27, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

The collaboration between Davi and GS Entec in the offshore wind sector has reached another significant milestone. Following the successful Factory Acceptance Tests (FAT) in Italy in July 2025, the project has now entered its operational phase with the successful conclusion of the Site Acceptance Tests (SAT) at GS Entec’s facility in South Korea.

Source: Davi

Efficient Installation and Testing Phase

The final phase of the project began in late February 2026 with the arrival of Davi’s wind energy field service engineer, who worked in close synergy with the GS Entec team. Despite the complexity of the machinery, the installation of the different units was managed in parallel, optimizing the timeline.

The results confirmed the high quality of the engineering and design of the machines, as well as the skills of our service team:

· The MCB (Four-Roll Plate Roll) successfully passed the SAT on April 10, 2026.

· The MAV (Three-Roll Variable Axis Plate Roll) successfully completed its SAT on April 17, 2026.

Both machines showed great performances, and the few minor adjustments were resolved promptly without any impact on the machines’ critical functions.

Training and Conical Rolling Support

Following the tests, Davi provided training to the GS Entec operators, ensuring they are equipped to maximize the potential of the new equipment. This period also included the delivery of the complete “as-built” documentation.

A highlight of this final stage was the effort on conical rolling. As the conical shell became available only toward the end of testing period, Davi decided to extend the technician’s stay by an extra week. This allowed for additional support during the most challenging performance tests, ensuring the GS Entec team could handle the rolling operations of these complex components with confidence.

Compliance and Reliability as Base for the Partnership

One of the key aspects of this project was compliance with the demanding Korean certification and regulatory standards. Davi successfully supplied all materials, particularly the motors and electrical components, in full compliance with local regulatory requirements, demonstrating its ability to adapt to highly demanding technical environments.

Davi successfully completed the entire scope of work within the contractually established timeframe and GS Entec has expressed great satisfaction with the results and the performance of the machines.

This achievement represents a step forward in supporting the growth of offshore wind energy in South Korea and beyond.

Note: The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the opinions of offshoreWIND.biz.

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