Titan Wind Orders ESAB Welding Equipment for XXL Monopile Factory in Germany

Foundations
January 7, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Titan Wind Energy has signed a contract with ESAB for the delivery of welding and handling equipment for its new manufacturing facility in Cuxhaven, Germany. The agreement covers a full suite of high-capacity welding and handling solutions designed specifically for extra-large monopiles for offshore wind.

Photo: Titan Wind Energy

The China-based Titan Group made the final investment decision (FID) to build the factory in Cuxhaven in 2024, when the company said up to EUR 300 million would be invested and more than 600 new jobs created at the new facility.

At the new factory, Titan Wind Energy will produce XXL monopiles with a diameter of up to 14 metres, a length of 140 metres, a wall thickness of 160 millimetres and 3,500 tonnes in weight.

The factory can accommodate an annual production capacity of 200 XXL monopiles or around 350,000 tonnes of steel foundations.

The company’s new factory in Cuxhaven has a footprint of approximately 750,000 square metres that includes the manufacturing facility and a large heavy-duty storage area.

The site also has direct deep-sea access, enabling direct load out of monopiles onto installation and transport vessels and efficient inbound logistics for heavy steel plates, according to Titan Wind.

The facility is conceived as a fully integrated production chain from plate infeed through rolling, welding, non-destructive testing (NDT), surface treatment, storage and quayside load out. Titan will also offer marshalling and pre-assembly services, including the option to pre-mount transition pieces on monopiles directly at the Cuxhaven quay.

“This contract is a key enabler for our Cuxhaven project”, said Heiko Mützelburg, CEO of Titan Wind Energy (Germany). “ESAB’s high automation welding and handling systems are tailored to the specific challenges of 14 metre class monopiles. They will help us to ramp up quickly, stabilise quality from day one and deliver the volumes the offshore market urgently needs.”

