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All Turbines Installed at He Dreiht Offshore Wind Farm

Wind Farm Update
August 12, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

All wind turbines have now been installed at EnBW’s 960 MW He Dreiht offshore wind farm in the German North Sea, marking the completion of the project’s turbine installation campaign.

Photo: EnBW / Photographer: Rolf Otzipka

The first of the 64 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines was installed by Cadeler’s installation vessel Wind Orca in April 2025. Commissioning started in November last year, when He Dreiht fed first power into the German grid.

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Further technical and electrical commissioning work will continue over the coming weeks, with the wind farm expected to reach full operation by late summer, according to EnBW.

Once fully operational, the 960 MW offshore wind farm, located approximately 85 kilometres northwest of Borkum, is expected to generate enough electricity to cover the equivalent consumption of around 1.1 million households. Around EUR 2.4 billion is being invested in the project, which is being built without state funding.

He Dreiht was recently affected by damage to a rotor blade, part of which fell into the sea and was recovered by the German Federal Police. EnBW said on 7 August that Vestas is currently investigating damage to the blade that occurred in late July.

The majority of He Dreiht’s electricity output has already been secured through long-term power purchase agreements, including contracts with DHL Group for 20 MW of generation capacity; Google for 100 MW; Evonik for 150 MW, separately for 100 MW and 50 MW; the operator of Frankfurt Airport, Fraport AG, for 85 MWBosch for 50 MWSalzgitter Flachstahl GmbH for 50 MW; SHS – Stahl-Holding-Saar for 50 MWDeutsche Bahn for 20 MW; and Deutsche Telekom’s Power and Air Condition Solution Management (PASM) for 100 MW.

EnBW said on 12 August it was in discussions with additional potential buyers for the remaining volumes.

The project is owned by EnBW and a consortium comprising Allianz Global Investors, AIP Management and Norges Bank Investment Management, with the consortium holding a 49.9 per cent stake.

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