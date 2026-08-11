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He Dreiht Wind Turbine Installation to Be Completed ‘Shortly’, EnBW Says

Project Updates
August 11, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

EnBW expects to soon complete the installation of all wind turbines at the 960 MW He Dreiht offshore wind farm, according to information the company provided in its half-year results.

Source: EnBW; Photographer: Rolf Otzipka

As reported in July, a section of a damaged rotor blade from one of the wind turbines at He Dreiht offshore wind farm was recovered from the North Sea.

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“We are currently investigating the cause of the damage and any potential further consequences. Conclusive findings were not yet available when this report was prepared”, EnBW said at the beginning of this month.

“We expect to complete the installation of all 64 wind turbines shortly. Full commissioning of the wind farm will be gradually completed over the coming months.”

According to the company’s H1 2026 report, by the end of June, 59 of He Dreiht’s 64 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines had been installed, 43 of which were connected to the grid.

The commissioned turbines at He Dreiht, along with more favourable wind conditions, have already had a positive impact on EnBW’s offshore sector earnings, according to its financial report.

The first wind turbine at He Dreiht, located approximately 85 kilometres northwest of Borkum, was installed by Cadeler’s installation vessel Wind Orca on 24 April 2025. The commissioning started in November last year, when the wind farm fed first power into the German grid.

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The 960 MW offshore wind farm already has several power purchase agreements (PPA) signed, including with Google, DHL, and SHS – Stahl-Holding-Saar.

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