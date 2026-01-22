Back to overview

Half of Turbines Up at EnBW’s He Dreiht Offshore Wind Farm

Wind Farm Update
January 22, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Wind turbine installation at EnBW’s He Dreiht offshore wind farm in Germany has reached the halfway mark with 32 of the total of 64 Vestas 15 MW turbines now in place, the developer said on 22 January.

Wind Orca loading components for He Dreiht in the port of Esbjerg. Photo: EnBW/Weltenangler

Cadeler’s installation vessel Wind Orca installed the first V236-15.0 MW wind turbine at the He Dreiht site in the North Sea on 24 April 2025, which also marked the first time Vestas’s flagship wind turbine was installed at an offshore wind farm.

The wind farm produced first power in November last year.

Wind Orca is transporting the components for three wind turbines at a time from the port of Esbjerg in Denmark to the wind farm and placing them on their respective foundations.

EnBW plans to install and commission all 64 wind turbines by the summer of 2026, the company says. Once in full operation, the 960 MW offshore wind farm, being built about 85 kilometres northwest of Borkum, will meet the needs of around 1.1 million households.

“He Dreiht is our largest offshore project to date – and it is being built entirely without state funding. For more than 15 years, we at EnBW have been driving the advancement of offshore wind energy. With every new milestone, we are moving one step closer to a sustainable energy future”, said Peter Heydecker, Board Member for Sustainable Generation Infrastructure at EnBW.

The EUR 2.4 billion project is owned by a consortium made up of EnBW, Allianz, AIP and Norges Bank Investment Management.

