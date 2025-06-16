Back to overview

DHL Buys Power from EnBW’s He Dreiht Offshore Wind Farm

June 16, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Energie Baden-Württemberg (EnBW) and Bonn-based DHL Group have signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for 20 MW of generation capacity from the 960 MW He Dreiht offshore wind farm.

The PPA relates to approximately 80 GWh of green electricity per year and has a term of ten years. The agreement will cover approximately 16 per cent of DHL Group’s current annual electricity needs in Germany with climate-neutral, offshore wind-generated power, said EnBW.

“The agreement with EnBW for the He Dreiht wind farm is another important step on our path to net-zero emissions in logistics by 2050. The long-term agreement with our energy partner ensures a credible supply of electricity from renewable sources for our operations and contributes to supporting the energy transition,” said Anna Spinelli, Chief Procurement Officer at DHL Group.

The 960 MW He Dreiht offshore wind farm will feature 64 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines. In April, the first unit was installed at the site located approximately 85 kilometres northwest of Borkum and about 110 kilometres west of Helgoland.

More than half of the electricity that will be available from He Dreiht is already under contract.

EnBW signed PPAs with several companies including Evonik for 150 MW, separately for 100 MW and 50 MW; the operator of Frankfurt Airport, Fraport AG, for 85 MWBosch for 50 MWSalzgitter Flachstahl GmbH for 50 MWDeutsche Bahn for 20 MW; and Deutsche Telekom’s Power and Air Condition Solution Management (PASM) for 100 MW.

He Dreiht, owned by EnBW (50.1 per cent) and a consortium made up of Allianz Capital Partners, AIP and Norges Bank Investment Management (49.9 per cent), is expected to start operation in late 2025.

