Cadeler’s Newly Bought Vessel Revamped and Ready for He Dreiht Offshore Wind Farm

February 20, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The newbuild vessel that Cadeler acquired from Shanghai Boqiang Heavy Industry Group last year is ready to start supporting wind turbine installation at EnBW’s He Dreiht offshore wind farm in Germany, after having completed a technical and visual upgrade. 

Wind Keeper; Photo source: Nexra via LinkedIn

The Danish vessel owner announced in May 2025 that it was acquiring the newly constructed jack-up, originally named Boqiang 3060, and that the vessel would be upgraded to support the installation of 15 MW wind turbines and renamed Wind Keeper.

A couple of months later, Cadeler won a three-year contract with Vestas, worth around EUR 210 million, for the new jack-up wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), not disclosing the project(s) at the time.

On 20 February, Cadeler’s dedicated service concept, Nexra, said the vessel was ready to commence its first project at the 960 MW He Dreiht offshore wind farm, where the installation of Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines is underway, with Cadeler’s Wind Orca deployed for the work.

The jack-up features a Huisman main crane with a 2,200-tonne lifting capacity, Kongsberg’s DP2 dynamic positioning system, MAN-supplied engines, and a Siemens propulsion system.

The vessel has undergone upgrades to improve its operational capacity, as well as full exterior and interior refurbishment, aligning its onboard offering with that of the rest of Cadeler’s fleet, Nexra said.

