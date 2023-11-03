EnBW Inks He Dreiht Power Purchase Agreement with Deutsche Telekom’s PASM

November 3, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Power and Air Condition Solution Management (PASM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with EnBW for power from the 960 MW He Dreiht offshore wind farm in Germany.

Under the PPA, PASM will source 100 MW from the new wind farm in the German North Sea. The project’s developer EnBW will supply electricity over a 15-year contract term.

“Our partnership with EnBW under the power purchase agreement (PPA) for the He Dreiht wind farm enables us to jointly advance the energy transition and make a good contribution towards achieving our climate targets,” said Bernd Schulte-Sprenger, Managing Director of PASM.

EnBW has so far signed several long-term PPAsfor He Dreith with Evonik, separately for 100 MW and 50 MW, Fraport AG for 85 MW, Bosch for 50 MW, Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH for 50 MW, and Deutsche Bahn.

“In PASM, we have gained a further dependable partner for our He Dreiht offshore wind farm, and we have now secured more than half of He Dreiht’s capacity with PPAs,” said Georg Stamatelopoulos, Chief Operating Officer of Sustainable Generation Infrastructure at EnBW.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Located approximately 90 kilometres northwest of Borkum Island and about 110 kilometres of Heligoland, the He Dreiht offshore wind farm is expected to be operational by the end of 2025 while construction is planned to start in May next year.

The project will feature 64 Vestas wind turbines each with an individual output of 15 MW. EnBW made the final investment decision (FID) for the offshore wind farm in March.

Once operational, He Dreiht will generate green electricity for the equivalent of 1.1 million German households.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: