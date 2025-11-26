He Dreiht first power
First Power Flows from EnBW’s 960 MW He Dreiht Offshore Wind Farm in Germany

November 26, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The first turbine at EnBW’s 960 MW He Dreiht offshore wind farm has generated the first kilowatt-hour of electricity and fed it into the German grid.

Source: EnBW; Photographer: Rolf Otzipka

Further Vestas 15 MW wind turbines will gradually follow suit over the coming weeks, according to EnBW. So far, the developer has installed 27 out of a total of 64 wind turbines, which are all set to be commissioned by summer 2026.

“The first kilowatt-hour produced by our He Dreiht offshore wind farm marks a significant milestone for EnBW. Boasting a total output of 960 megawatts, He Dreiht is currently Germany’s largest offshore wind farm and a stunning example of how we are shaping the future of sustainable energy,” said Peter Heydecker, EnBW Board Member for Sustainable Generation Infrastructure.

A single rotation of the rotor on the 15 MW turbine is enough to supply the equivalent of four households with electricity per day, according to EnBW. At a hub height of 142 metres, the rotor with a diameter of 236 metres sweeps through an area of 43,742 square metres per revolution, equivalent to the area of six football fields.

“The 15 MW turbine is a world first in terms of technology, setting new standards in offshore wind power. Its efficiency and performance enable a significant increase in energy yield per turbine. Wind energy has the ability to lower power prices, strengthen energy security, and bolster economic prosperity and we are delighted to be using our groundbreaking technology for the first time in collaboration with our partner EnBW,” said Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern and Central Europe.

The first Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbine was installed by Cadeler’s installation vessel Wind Orca in April 2025.

EnBW completed the internal wind farm cabling that connects all of the He Dreiht turbines in August.

The project’s internal cabling was also connected to the converter platform, which is managed by the transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT. This is where the generated renewable energy will be concentrated, converted from alternating current to direct current, and brought ashore using two high-voltage DC cables.

