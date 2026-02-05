He Dreiht first power
Google Enters Offshore Wind Power Purchase Agreement in Germany

Business & Finance
February 5, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Google has entered into a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with EnBW for electricity produced by 100 MW of capacity at the 960 MW He Dreiht offshore wind farm in Germany.

The He Dreiht offshore wind farm is currently under construction about 85 kilometres northwest of the German island of Borkum and is set to enter full operation this year. Wind turbine installation started in April last year, and He Dreiht produced first power in November 2025. In January 2026, EnBW said half of the 64 Vestas 15 MW wind turbines were installed at the He Dreiht site. The developer expects to install and commission all 64 wind turbines by the summer of 2026.

The majority of the electricity generated by He Dreiht has already been secured through long-term PPAs, EnBW said on 5 February and added that it was continuing discussions with additional potential offtakers for the remaining volumes.

Prior to the PPA with Google, EnBW signed PPAs for the 960 MW offshore wind farm with DHL Group for 20 MW of generation capacity; Evonik for 150 MW, separately for 100 MW and 50 MW; the operator of Frankfurt Airport, Fraport AG, for 85 MWBosch for 50 MWSalzgitter Flachstahl GmbH for 50 MWDeutsche Bahn for 20 MW; and Deutsche Telekom’s Power and Air Condition Solution Management (PASM) for 100 MW.

“This agreement with Google sends a strong signal for the transformation of the energy market. We are proud to support one of the world’s leading technology companies on its journey toward greater sustainability. By delivering a customized PPA solution, EnBW is making a direct contribution to the decarbonization of industry and the digital economy”, said Peter Heydecker, Member of the EnBW Board of Management for Sustainable Generation Infrastructure.

Google aims to operate its global operations on 24/7 carbon-free energy by 2030, meaning that every hour of energy consumption by the company is matched hourly with an equal amount of carbon-free energy on the same grid. The global tech giant Google operates data centres around the world, which are the backbone of its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and digital services, so a reliable, high-performance, and clean electricity supply is essential to underpin digital infrastructure and support the continued growth of data-driven technologies, including artificial intelligence, EnBW emphasised.

“Meeting the demand for AI infrastructure requires direct investment in the energy systems that make this technology possible”, said Adam Elman, Director of Sustainability EMEA at Google. “By contracting for new wind power from EnBW, we are bringing more clean energy online in Germany to power our operations, while accelerating the broader transition to a more sustainable electricity grid.”

For Google, this is not the first offshore wind PPA, as the technology company has been buying wind power produced at sea for several years now.

Last year, Google signed a Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (CPPA) with Shell for the electricity generated at the 108 MW NordzeeWind project, extending the life of the Netherlands’ first offshore wind farm, after signing its largest PPA for offshore wind power the year prior, also with Shell and its partner Eneco.

In 2025, Google signed a PPA with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) for electricity generated at the 495 MW Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm, which represents Google’s first offshore wind PPA in Taiwan. In 2024, Google and CIP entered a PPA for 250 MW of energy capacity at the Zeevonk offshore wind project in the Netherlands.

The tech giant has also signed CPPAs for 100 MW at the Moray West offshore wind farm in Scotland, 50 MW at the 900 MW Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea, and 100 MW at the Norther offshore wind farm in Belgium.

