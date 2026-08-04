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First Transition Piece Installed at Nordlicht I Offshore Wind Farm

Project Updates
August 4, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Following the installation of the first monopile at the beginning of July, the first transition piece (TP) has now also been installed at Vattenfall’s Nordlicht I offshore wind farm in the German North Sea. 

DEME

DEME is handling the transport and installation of the monopiles and TPs under a contract awarded in 2024/2025. The transition pieces are being manufactured by CS WIND Offshore in Aalborg, while the monopiles are being produced by EEW Special Pipe Constructions (EEW SPC) in Rostock.

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Nordlicht I will consist of a total of 68 monopile foundations, which will support 68 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines for a total capacity of 980 MW.

The 630 MW Nordlicht II, the second offshore wind farm in Vattenfall’s 1.6 GW Nordlicht cluster, will comprise 44 Vestas 15 MW turbines, also installed on monopile foundations that will be supplied by EEW SPC and CS Wind Offshore.

Construction of Nordlicht II is scheduled to start next year.

Nordlicht I is set to enter commercial operation in 2028, while Nordlicht II is expected to follow suit in 2029.

Once fully commissioned, the 1.6 GW Nordlicht offshore wind cluster, being built approximately 85 kilometres north of the island of Borkum, is expected to generate around 6 TWh of electricity per year.

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