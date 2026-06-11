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Brave Tern Detained After Collision with Another WTIV in Port; Several Thor Wind Turbine Blades Damaged

Vessels
June 11, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The Danish Maritime Authority has detained the wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) Brave Tern following a collision in the Port of Esbjerg that damaged turbine components for the Thor offshore wind farm.

According to the Danish newspaper JydskeVestkysten, the Danish Maritime Authority said the incident occurred during a harbour manoeuvre when the Fred. Olsen Windcarrier WTIV was caught by the wind and drifted into the WTIV Wind Keeper, owned by Cadeler, which was moored alongside the quay.

The authority said Brave Tern has been detained while inspections are carried out on board and the extent of any damage is assessed.

RWE, the owner and developer of the Thor offshore wind farm, confirmed that components onboard Brave Tern struck another vessel and the dockside at the Port of Esbjerg.

The company said there were no injuries resulting from the collision and that one person was subsequently transported to the hospital for a medical check-up.

“The cause of the incident and the extent of any damage to the vessel and cargo are currently under investigation”, RWE said in a statement.

JydskeVestkysten reported that the vessel was carrying nine blades at the time of the collision.

According to local media reports, South and South Jutland Police attended the scene and said the incident was related to wind and weather conditions.

Any potential impact on the construction schedule for the Thor offshore wind farm has not been disclosed.

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier’s Brave Tern installed the first wind turbine at the Thor project site, located some 22 kilometres off the west coast of Jutland, in March this year and the wind farm produced first power shortly after that.

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The 1.1 GW Thor offshore wind farm will comprise 72 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD wind turbines rated at 15 MW, all of which are planned to be installed this year, with the wind farm scheduled for full commissioning in 2027.

As for Cadeler’s Wind Keeper, which the company acquired in 2025 and upgraded to enable it to install 15 MW turbines, the WTIV was earlier reported to have been deployed on its first project at the 960 MW He Dreiht offshore wind farm in Germany.

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