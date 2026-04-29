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Cadeler Mobilises Wind Ally, Wind Orca for Hornsea 3 Foundation Installation

Vessels
April 29, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Cadeler has completed mobilisation of its vessels Wind Ally and Wind Orca for foundation transport and installation work at the Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm.

The company said on 29 April that the recently delivered Wind Ally completed mobilisation in the Port of Rotterdam and has arrived at Teesworks, where loading of monopiles has begun. The project marks the vessel’s first assignment since entering service.

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Meanwhile, Wind Orca has undergone maintenance and mobilisation across multiple ports, including Port Esbjerg, Odense Port and the Port of Tyne, which will serve as the loadout base for secondary steel.

Cadeler is set to carry out the full foundation transportation and installation (T&I) scope for the project over the coming year.

As previously reported, the foundation commissioning works will be supported by the service operations vessel (SOV) Esvagt Froude, which will mobilise from the Port of Hull in England.

The monopile foundations for Hornsea 3 are being delivered by Haizea Wind Group and Dajin Heavy Industry.

Developed by Ørsted, Hornsea 3 will feature 197 Siemens Gamesa’s 14 MW turbines and is expected to be operational in 2027. With a capacity of 2.9 GW, Hornsea 3 will be capable of powering more than 3.3 million UK homes once completed.

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