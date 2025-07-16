Cadeler a class steel cutting
First Steel Cut for Cadeler’s Third A-Class Wind Foundation Installation Vessel

July 16, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The first steel for Cadeler’s A-class wind farm installation vessel Wind Apex has been cut at the COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry shipyard in China.

This milestone represents the start of the fabrication and construction phase.

In May 2024, Cadeler placed an order for its third A-class wind farm installation vessel, with a contract price of approximately USD 400 million.

The A-class ships will have a deck space of 5,600 square metres, a payload of more than 17,000 tonnes, and a crane supplied by Huisman.

Wind Apex will feature Kongsberg Maritime’s technology package. Norway’s Glamox will provide 2,342 marine LED lights for the exterior and interior of the NG 20000F A-Class vessel, which includes lighting for the bridge, internal stairways, galleys, corridors, crew quarters, the engine room, and the exterior of the newbuild.

The A-class ships will be able to transport and install seven complete 15 MW turbine sets per load or six sets of 2XL monopile foundations.

Wind Apex is scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2027, when it will join Cadeler’s growing fleet of wind farm installation vessels.

