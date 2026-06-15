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Vestas Marks Installation of 100th V236-15.0 MW Turbine as Baltic Power Construction Progresses

Wind Turbines
June 15, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

A hundred V236-15.0 MW wind turbines are now installed at sea, a milestone the Danish OEM Vestas reached as construction work advances on the Baltic Power project in Poland.

Image: video screenshot; Video: Vestas / Baltic Power

Cadeler’s jack-up vessel Wind Osprey installed the first of 76 Vestas 15 MW turbines at the Polish offshore wind farm site in July 2025.

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In February/March this year, Van Oord completed the installation of the project’s monopiles and transition pieces, with inter-array cabling work still underway.

The 1.2 GW offshore wind farm, owned by a joint venture between Orlen Group and Northland Power, is scheduled to become operational later this year.

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