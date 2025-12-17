Back to overview

Cadeler’s 11th Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Launched

December 17, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Cadeler’s new wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), Wind Ace, has been launched at the COSCO Qidong yard.

WTIV Wind Ace launch; Video screenshot; Video: Cadeler

The hull was fully erected and completed inside the dry dock in just four months, the company said via social media.

With the launch complete, Wind Ace moves to the installation of the remaining leg sections, the main crane, and the start of commissioning activities.

Wind Ace, the second of Cadeler’s three A-class vessels currently under construction at COSCO, is scheduled for delivery in the second half of next year, when it will become the 11th vessel in the company’s fleet of wind turbine installation vessels.

The keel-laying ceremony for Wind Ace was held in September, the same month the first of the A-class vessels, Wind Ally, was delivered after completing sea trials.

The A-class vessels will be able to transport and install seven complete 15 MW turbine sets per load or six sets of XXL monopile foundations.

