Cadeler Huisman A-Class vessels
Cadeler Secures New Foundation Installation Contract

Contracts & Tenders
January 28, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Cadeler has signed a preferred supplier agreement for the transportation and installation of monopiles and transition pieces at a large offshore wind farm located in European waters, the company said on 28 January, without disclosing the client or project details.

Under the agreement, which is subject to the final investment decision (FID) being made on the offshore wind project, the foundation installation work is expected to start in the first half of 2028.

The company will use two of its wind installation vessels, including one of Cadeler’s newbuild A-class series, which are designed for XXL foundation installation.

Cadeler says that this will be its first full-scope foundation transportation and installation project outside the UK.

“The signing of this preferred supplier agreement reflects continued confidence in Cadeler’s capabilities within offshore wind foundation transportation and installation. As we continue to build our pipeline of complex foundation scopes and broaden our experience in T&I across jurisdictions, our focus remains on safe execution and reliable project delivery”, said Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler.

