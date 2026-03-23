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Cadeler Bags New Offshore Wind O&M Contract in Taiwan

Contracts & Tenders
March 23, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Cadeler’s dedicated service platform, Nexra, has been awarded a new contract for an operations and maintenance (O&M) campaign in Taiwan.

WTIV Wind Maker; Photo: Cadeler

The scope covers two offshore wind farms in Taiwan and will be executed using Cadeler’s new wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) Wind Maker, with the campaign set to be executed during 2026 and expected to run for approximately 3-4 months.

In February, Cadeler announced that Nexra had secured a contract with a similar scope, which will also be carried out by Wind Maker. The company left the clients and projects for both undisclosed, but for the previous deal, it revealed that the contract was valued at more than EUR 20 million.

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“Securing campaigns like this reflects our ability to mobilise quickly where and when our clients need us. With a versatile fleet operating around the world, we can respond on short notice and execute safely and efficiently across different jurisdictions. This flexibility allows us to support the operational phase of offshore wind farms while maintaining high utilisation across our fleet”, Jacob Gregersen, Cadeler’s Chief Growth Officer, said following the signing of the new firm contract.

Nexra also recently secured a firm O&M contract in Japan, where it will use WTIV Wind Zaratan, which will mobilise to Japan after scheduled maintenance and upgrades in Singapore.

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Cadeler established Nexra in 2025 in response to what the company says is a rapid expansion of operational wind turbines in the 10–15 MW segment. Nexra is using the vessels Wind ZaratanWind Scylla and Wind Keeper, and has the flexibility to use additional vessels from Cadeler’s fleet as needed.

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