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VARD Delivers Japan-Bound Hybrid Construction and Cable Laying Vessel

Vessels
June 29, 2026, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian ship designer and shipbuilder VARD has delivered a 151-metre-long hybrid construction and cable laying vessel (CLV) to Japanese Toyo Construction, destined for Japan’s offshore wind market.

Source: VARD

The vessel, named Discovery, was delivered on 26 June from Vard Langsten in Norway, where it was outfitted and commissioned, while the hull was built at Vard Shipyards Romania – Tulcea. 

The tailor-made vessel has a beam of 28 metres with a cable carrying capacity of 9,000 tonnes. In addition to being used as a self-propelled CLV, it has a high-performance crane and a large deck area, making it suitable for multi-purpose applications such as ground-based foundation work, floating offshore wind mooring work, and marine resource-related projects, VARD said.

The vessel is equipped with a removable cable lay system, two offshore cranes, a four-point mooring system and a helideck. According to the Norwegian shipbuilder, it will have a large battery pack, a shore supply connection, and an energy management system.

Vard Electro delivered SeaQ equipment and solutions, including SeaQ Power with energy storage systems, switchboards, and shore connection, Vard Electro the network, entertainment, and communication systems on board, and Vard Interiors the interior solutions and green HVAC R system.

VARD held the keel laying ceremony in September 2024 for the vessel.

“VARD is proud to deliver this complex and modern vessel to Toyo Construction. She is truly a product of a strong collaboration with Toyo Construction, Class NK and Vard Group with its great skills in in engineering flexibility and competences to reach full adherence to Japanese class and flag, working together as OneTeam. She will be the largest purpose-built vessel for cable lay in Japan with its dual capability,” said Chairman of Vard Group Alberto Maestrini.

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