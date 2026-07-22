Back to overview

Siemens Gamesa Books Two CSOVs from Marco Polo Marine for Taiwan Offshore Wind Work

Vessels
July 22, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Marco Polo Marine’s offshore wind subsidiary, PKR Offshore (PKRO), has signed a framework agreement with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for the charter of two commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) to support offshore wind projects in Taiwan.

Artist’s impression; Source: Marco Polo Marine

The agreement will initially run for two years from 2029, with an option to start in 2028 and provisions for further one- to three-year extensions.

Under the framework agreement, PKRO will deploy two of its CSOVs on a non-exclusive basis for Siemens Gamesa’s offshore wind projects in Taiwan, with the two companies to also cooperate on projects in South Korea and Japan.

The vessels covered by the agreement include PKRO’s second CSOV, currently under construction at Marco Polo Marine’s Batam shipyard in Indonesia and scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2028, as well as a third vessel that is still in the planning stage. Both CSOVs will be equipped with Siemens Energy’s BlueDrive PlusC hybrid propulsion system.

Related Article

The agreement builds on PKRO’s existing offshore wind activities in Taiwan, where its first CSOV, Wind Archer, has been operating since entering service in 2025.

Related Article

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News