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Ørsted Finishing Up at New Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan

Project Updates
May 26, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

All inter-array cables at the 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms in Taiwan have been installed and energised, and all 42 wind turbines at the project’s second phase, the 583 MW Greater Changhua 4, are now connected to Taipower’s grid and generating electricity.

Greater Changhua 2b and 4; Photo: Ørsted via LinkedIn

“We’re continuing commissioning and grid integration works to ensure that all the complex systems of the offshore wind farms – from subsea cables to offshore substations – work together seamlessly, enabling reliable operation day in and day out”, Ørsted said via social media.

Located 35–60 kilometres off the coast of Changhua County, Greater Changhua 2b and 4 comprises 66 Siemens Gamesa’s SG 14-236 wind turbines and is the first offshore wind farm globally to install 14 MW wind turbines with 115-metre-long blades, according to the developer.

Offshore construction started in February 2025, with the first wind turbine installed at Greater Changhua 2b in April last year, shortly after the first suction bucket jacket (SBJ) foundation, by Cadeler’s vessel Wind Maker. The offshore wind farm produced first power in July 2025.

The 66th and final wind turbine was installed in January this year.

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Once fully operational, which is expected in the third quarter of 2026, Greater Changhua 2b and 4 will supply renewable electricity to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) under a corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) signed in 2020.

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