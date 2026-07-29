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PTSC M&C Loads Out Fengmiao Offshore Substation

Offshore Platforms
July 29, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

PTSC Mechanical & Construction (PTSC M&C) has completed the construction and loadout of the offshore substation structures for the Fengmiao offshore wind project in Taiwan, comprising a 3,400-tonne topside and an 8,000-tonne jacket and the accompanying piles.

PTSC M&C

“Delivered on schedule with more than 2.5 million LTI-free man-hours, this milestone reflects disciplined execution and close collaboration among CIP, Semco Maritime, PTSC M&C and all project partners”, PTSC M&C said via social media.

The consortium consisting of Semco Maritime and PTSC M&C was awarded an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the 500 MW offshore substation in 2023.

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Owned and developed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), the Fengmiao project is located approximately 36 kilometres off the coast of Taichung City on the Taiwanese west coast and has been awarded 500 MW grid capacity by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, with expected commissioning by 2027.

The 495 MW Fengmiao 1 will comprise 33 Vestas 15 MW offshore wind turbines, installed on three-legged jacket foundations, and one offshore substation installed on a four-legged jacket structure.

At the beginning of this year, CIP announced that its supplier Century Wind Power produced the first jacket foundations for the project, ahead of the foundation installation that will start this year.

This April, Jan De Nul said that it had completed the installation of two export cables for the Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm.

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