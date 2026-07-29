Back to overview

RVO Launches Tender for Benthic Survey at Doordewind Offshore Wind Zone

Contracts & Tenders
July 29, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs has launched a tender for a benthic survey of the Doordewind Wind Farm Zone.

The survey, commissioned by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), will collect factual benthic data to verify the findings of a desktop reef detection study, the results of which are expected in July 2026, and establish a baseline of the benthic environment across the Doordewind area.

According to the contract notice published in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU/TED), the work will support the preparation of site data for future offshore wind farms planned within the wind farm zone.

The tender is part of the Dutch government’s offshore wind roadmap, which currently targets 23 GW of installed offshore wind capacity, according to the notice.

Related Article

The contract is valued at an estimated EUR 700,000, excluding VAT, with work scheduled to run from 10 December 2026 until 31 December 2027. The ministry has included an option to extend the contract until 1 May 2028 if unforeseen external circumstances delay completion.

Companies have until 1 October 2026 to submit bids.

The Doordewind wind farm zone, one of the three new zones designated by the Dutch Government in 2022, is located approximately 77 kilometres off the north coast of the Netherlands and will be the first zone to connect to Eemshaven. The total wind farm area is about 580 square kilometres and is planned to contain a total capacity of 4 GW divided over two sites of 2 GW each.

Related Article

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News