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Turbine Installation at Thor Offshore Wind Farm Reaches Halfway Point

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July 17, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

RWE has achieved a milestone in the construction of the 1.1 GW Thor offshore wind farm after installing 36 of the 72 turbines off Denmark’s west coast near Jutland.

WTIV Brave Tern at Thor offshore wind farm; Photo source: RWE

Each individual turbine from manufacturer Siemens Gamesa has a capacity of up to 15 megawatts, stands around 148 metres above sea level and features rotor blades that are 115 metres long.

Tobias Keitel, Chief Technology Officer RWE Offshore Wind, said: ”With every turbine we install, we move closer to delivering Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm. This halfway milestone is the perfect opportunity for me to express my thanks to our project team and supply chain partners. Their commitment and dedication have kept Thor firmly on track, even in challenging situations. Our focus now is on completing the construction work and bringing Thor into full commercial operation by 2027.”

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Turbine installation works are underway from the Port of Esbjerg, with the aid of the Fred. Olsen Windcarrier vessel Brave Tern.

The remaining 36 wind turbines will be installed by the end of 2026, with successful testing and full commissioning expected to be completed by spring 2027.

When fully operational, Thor will be capable of producing enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of more than one million Danish households.

CO2-reduced steel towers and recyclable blades

Thor will be the first offshore wind farm in the world to use 36 carbon-reduced steel turbine towers from Siemens Gamesa.

In addition, 40 turbines will feature a total of 120 recyclable rotor blades. This represents a pioneering step toward lifecycle sustainability for an offshore wind farm and aligns with RWE’s sustainability ambitions, the cmpany said

Thor offshore wind farm is a joint project between RWE (51%) and Norges Bank Investment Management (49%).

RWE is in charge of construction and operations throughout the lifecycle of Thor.

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