Wind Peak WTIV installing the first wind turbine at Sofia offshore wind farm
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Nine Turbines to Go at Sofia Offshore Wind Farm

Project Updates
May 25, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) Wind Peak has installed 91 turbines at the Sofia offshore wind farm, under construction approximately 195 kilometres off the UK north-east coast.

Wind Peak WTIV installing the first wind turbine at Sofia offshore wind farm; Photo source: RWE (March 2025)

The first of the project’s 100 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-222 DD wind turbines was installed in March 2025, and the work reached the halfway mark in September last year.

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Cadeler’s Wind Peak, which is carrying components for six turbines per trip from the port of Hull, is supported by IWS’s service operation vessel (SOV) IWS Seawalker.

Half of the Sofia wind turbines are equipped with recyclable blades, all of which were installed in 2025.

The 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm, owned and developed by RWE, is expected to be commissioned this year, when it will be capable of generating enough electricity to power the equivalent of 1.2 million UK homes, according to its developer.

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