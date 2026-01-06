Back to overview

Acta Marine Takes Delivery of First of Four New CSOVs

January 6, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Acta Marine has taken delivery of Acta Pegasus, its fourth walk-to-work (W2W) vessel and the first of the four new construction service operation vessels (CSOVs) being built for the company at Tersan Shipyard in Turkey. The vessel is currently undergoing mobilisation for its first deployment on an offshore wind project.

CSOV Acta Pegasus; Photo: Acta Marine

The 89-metre-long, methanol-ready CSOV was built to Ulstein’s twin X-STERN hull design. The vessel can accommodate up to 135 persons and is equipped with advanced offshore access and lifting systems, including a 3D motion-compensated SMST gangway and a 3D-compensated crane.

Acta Pegasus will sail under the French flag and will be deployed on offshore wind projects in France, where Acta Marine France will provide offshore support services to its clients from Montoir-de-Bretagne.

“The arrival of Acta Pegasus marks a new standard for sustainable Walk-to-Work vessels, featuring environmentally friendly technologies such as green methanol dual-fuel engines that significantly reduce CO2 emissions. We are currently mobilizing the vessel and making final preparations to deploy the vessel to her first project”, says Rob Boer, CEO of Acta Marine.

The remaining three CSOVs under construction in Turkey will be delivered over the course of this year. Acta Hercules is scheduled to enter service during the first quarter of 2026, followed by Acta Gemini and Acta Aquarius during the second quarter of 2026.

