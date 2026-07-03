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Bernhard Schulte Offshore Takes Delivery of Fourth CSOV in Newbuild Series

Vessels
July 3, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Bernhard Schulte Offshore (BSO) has taken delivery of Windea Clarke, the fourth and final commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) in its latest newbuild series.

CSOV Windea Clarke; Bernhard Schulte Offshore

The vessel was christened on 30 June at Ulstein Verft in Norway and will immediately begin its first seasonal charter on an offshore wind project in the UK.

With the addition of Windea Clarke, BSO has completed a series of four CSOVs that have joined its fleet since mid-2025, bringing the company’s total offshore fleet to seven vessels.

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Built to Ulstein’s SX222 design, the vessel features the shipbuilder’s TWIN X-STERN solution, hybrid battery propulsion and a methanol-ready design. It has also received DNV’s SILENT-E class notation for reduced underwater radiated noise.

Like its sister vessels, Windea Clarke is equipped with a height-adjustable walk-to-work gangway, a 3D motion-compensated crane, a height-adjustable boat landing system and a helideck to support offshore wind construction, commissioning and operations activities.

The vessel is named after electrical engineer Edith Clarke and continues Bernhard Schulte Offshore’s naming convention adopted across the four-vessel series, which honours pioneering scientists.

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