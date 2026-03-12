Back to overview

Bernhard Schulte Offshore Takes Delivery of Third Methanol-Ready CSOV

March 12, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Ulstein Verft has delivered a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) to Bernhard Schulte Offshore (BSO). The CSOV, named Windea Carnot, is the third of three sister vessels built by the Norwegian shipbuilder for the German offshore wind vessel operator and the first of two ordered by investors advised by J.P. Morgan under options included in BSO’s contract with Ulstein.

With Windea Carnot joining its fleet, Bernhard Schulte Offshore now operates six specialised vessels serving the offshore energy industry.

The German company ordered the design and construction of two CSOVs from Ulstein in July 2023, through a contract that included options for two + two vessels. In 2024, these options were transferred to institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management, which declared the first two.

Ulstein started building the vessel ordered under the contract options (yard number 322) in August 2024 and delivered the two CSOVs that BSO had ordered, Windea Curie and Windea Clausius, in 2025. The shipbuilder launched the now-delivered CSOV at the beginning of this year.

Same as the two CSOVs delivered earlier, Windea Carnot features Ulstein’s TWIN X-STERN configuration, with azimuth propulsion at both ends. The CSOV is outfitted with hybrid battery propulsion and is compatible with methanol fuel. The vessel is equipped with a centrally positioned, height-adjustable walk-to-work gangway and elevator tower, as well as a 3D motion-compensated crane with a lifting capacity of up to 5 tonnes.

Windea Carnot also has a helideck for helicopters with a maximum take-off weight of up to 8.6 tonnes.

