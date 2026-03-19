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Marco Polo Marine Lands 15-Year Offshore Wind Emergency Towage Charter in Taiwan

Supply Chain
March 19, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Marco Polo Marine has secured a 15-year charter contract in Taiwan for the provision of emergency towage and salvage services within Taiwan’s territorial waters and the surrounding offshore wind farm areas.

The contract was awarded by the Marine Port Bureau to the company’s subsidiary, PKR Offshore, under a procurement programme covering offshore wind farm emergency response.

Under the agreement, PKRO will supply one emergency tug or salvage vessel that will be tasked with responding to incidents involving disabled, grounded or drifting vessels, starting in the third quarter of 2026.

The contract, valued at approximately TWD 2.948 billion (around EUR 80 million), represents PKRO’s first long-term government charter in Taiwan.

Marco Polo Marine said on 18 March that the award expands its fleet portfolio beyond its established crew transfer vessel (CTV) and commissioning service operations vessel (CSOV) operations into the emergency response and salvage segment.

Earlier this month, the Singapore-based shipbuilder and vessel owner announced that it had secured approximately SGD 21 million (around EUR 14 million) through a private share placement, with the company planning to channel the funds toward expanding its capabilities in the offshore wind market.

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Last year, Marco Polo Marine’s first commissioning service operations vessel (CSOV), Wind Archer, was deployed on its first project, with the Group now set to build its second CSOV, which Marco Polo Marine plans to deploy to support both offshore wind and oil & gas operations.

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