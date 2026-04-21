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First Wind Turbine Up at East Anglia Three

Wind Farm Update
April 21, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The first wind turbine has been installed at the East Anglia Three offshore wind farm site in the UK, the owners of the GBP 4 billion (around EUR 4.6 billion) project, ScottishPower Renewables and Masdar, said on 21 April.

Photo source: ScottishPower Renewables

The 1.4 GW East Anglia Three, being built 69 kilometres off the coast of Suffolk, will comprise 95 Siemens Gamesa 14+ MW wind turbines and is the first UK offshore wind project to feature 115-metre blades, according to the developers.

All 285 blades for East Anglia Three are being manufactured in the UK at Siemens Gamesa’s factory in Hull.

“These are the biggest blades ever built for a project in UK waters – a real landmark for offshore wind. We’re proud that these record-breaking blades have been manufactured at our factory in Hull, where we now employ more than 1,400 people, and where we’re also investing in the future by training our next generation of workers through a well-established and successful apprenticeship scheme”, said Darren Davidson, UK Head of Siemens Energy and Siemens Gamesa.

The wind turbine installation work is being carried out by Cadeler’s O-class Wind Osprey jack-up vessel. The jack-up will be joined later this month by the company’s P-class vessel Wind Pace, for which this will be its first deployment in Europe.

“By deploying two of our vessels in parallel, we can maintain a consistent and efficient installation pace throughout the campaign. This also marks Wind Pace’s first project in European waters since her delivery last year. Built to install the next generation of turbines, she brings increased capacity and operational flexibility, enhancing installation efficiency and supporting a more streamlined programme. Together, this strengthens our ability to deliver safely, reliably and at scale”, said Mikkel Gleerup, Cadeler CEO.

Offshore construction on East Anglia Three started in April 2025, when the first of the project’s 95 monopile foundations was installed.

According to information about the project shared earlier, wind turbine installation is expected to be completed in the third or fourth quarter of this year.

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According to ScottishPower Renewables and Masdar, once operational, the 1.4 GW offshore wind farm will provide enough clean electricity to power the equivalent of 1.3 million British homes.

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