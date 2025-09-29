Wind Peak WTIV installing the first wind turbine at Sofia offshore wind farm
Half of Wind Turbines Up at RWE’s New UK Offshore Wind Farm

Wind Farm Update
September 29, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

More than half of the total 100 wind turbines are now in place at RWE’s Sofia offshore wind farm site in the UK.

The project’s SG 14-222 DD wind turbines are being installed by Cadeler’s vessel Wind Peak, which put the first turbine in place in March.

Wind Peak, operating from the port of Hull, is carrying components for six turbines per each trip, and has installed 51 turbines by 25 September, according to the project’s latest Notice to Mariners concerning wind turbine installation activities.

Each of the wind turbines stands over 252 metres above sea level, with blades measuring 108 metres that sweep an area of 39,000 square metres, and half of the turbine blades to be installed on the Sofia project will be recyclable, according to RWE.

The 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm is expected to be commissioned in 2026, when it will be capable of generating enough electricity to power the equivalent of 1.2 million UK homes.

