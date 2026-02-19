Wind Peak WTIV installing the first wind turbine at Sofia offshore wind farm
Two Thirds of Sofia Wind Turbines Installed

Wind Farm Update
February 19, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Seventy wind turbines have been installed at RWE’s Sofia offshore wind farm in the UK, according to a Notice to Mariners recently issued by the project team.

The first of the project’s 100 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-222 DD wind turbines was installed in March 2025, and the work reached the halfway mark in September last year. The vessel deployed for the work is Cadeler’s Wind Peak, which is carrying components for six turbines per trip, operating from the port of Hull.

IWS service operation vessel (SOV) IWS Seawalker is supporting the wind turbine installation work.

Half of the wind turbines at the Sofia project site are equipped with recyclable blades. The installation of recyclable blades on their respective turbines was completed last year.

The recyclable rotor blades, manufactured by Siemens Gamesa at its Hull factory, use a unique resin that enables easy separation of component materials at the end of each blade’s operational life cycle. 

The 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm, located on Dogger Bank in the central North Sea, approximately 195 kilometres off the UK north-east coast, is expected to be commissioned this year, when it will be capable of generating enough electricity to power the equivalent of 1.2 million UK homes.

