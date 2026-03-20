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Cadeler’s Nexra Awarded Offshore Wind O&M Contract in Japan

Contracts & Tenders
March 20, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Cadeler’s offshore wind service platform Nexra has secured a firm operations and maintenance (O&M) contract in Japan, with the work scheduled to begin this spring, Cadeler revealed on 20 March, leaving the client and the contract undisclosed.

The campaign, expected to run for approximately one to two months, will be carried out by the wind turbine installation vessel Wind Zaratan, which will mobilise to Japan following scheduled maintenance and upgrades in Singapore.

Wind Zaratan; Photo: Cadeler

Nexra was established in 2025 as Cadeler’s dedicated platform for offshore wind O&M services, focusing on maintenance, upgrades, and optimisation throughout the operational lifetime of wind farms.  

Cadeler said that the new contract project further strengthens its track record in the offshore wind market in APAC region.

In February, Nexra secured a contract valued at more than EUR 20 million for an O&M campaign across two offshore wind farms in Taiwan, with work scheduled to start in March 2026 and last three to four months. The contract in Taiwan will be executed using Cadeler’s wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) Wind Maker.

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Cadeler established Nexra in 2025 in response to what the company says is a rapid expansion of operational wind turbines in the 10–15 MW segment. Nexra is using the vessels Wind Zaratan, Wind Scylla and Wind Keeper, and has the flexibility to use additional vessels from Cadeler’s fleet as needed.

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