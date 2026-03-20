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All Transition Pieces In Place at Baltic Power Offshore Wind Farm

Wind Farm Update
March 20, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

All 76 transition pieces (TPs) have been installed on the Baltic Power project, a 1.2 GW offshore wind farm being built in the Polish sector of the Baltic Sea.

Photo source: Baltic Power Sp. z o.o.

The work is being carried out by Van Oord, which is utilising the SAL heavy lift vessel MV Lone for transporting and installing transition pieces at the project site located over 23 kilometres off the coast of the Choczewo municipality. The first TP, produced by the Belgian manufacturer Smulders, was installed in April 2025.

In February this year, Van Oord’s vessel Svanen completed the installation of the project’s monopiles, which were delivered by Steelwind Nordenham.

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Baltic Power comprises a total of 78 foundations, 76 wind turbine monopiles and two offshore substation foundations. Both of the project’s substations were installed last year.

The installation of 76 Vestas V236-15 MW wind turbines started in July 2025, with Cadeler’s vessel Wind Osprey leading the installation work.

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Currently, the installation of wind turbines, as well as export and inter-array cables, is progressing on the Baltic Power project, which is scheduled to become operational in the second half of 2026, according to the developer, a joint venture between Orlen Group and Northland Power.

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