The Seaway Aimery cable installation vessel
Back to overview

Inter-Array Cable Installation Underway at 1.4 GW East Anglia Three

Wind Farm Update
February 18, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The vessel Seaway Aimery is laying inter‑array cables between wind turbines and the offshore converter platform at the East Anglia Three offshore wind site in the UK.

The cable-laying vessel (CLV), which started the installation work in January, is supported by Seaway Moxie and will be joined by two additional vessels around 27 February. Windea Clausius will, along with Seaway Moxie, deploy equipment and personnel to wind turbines and substations via a walk-to-work (W2W) gangway, while the vessel Grand Canyon 3 will carry out inter-array cable trenching and burial operations.

Before being deployed on East Anglia Three, the CLV Seaway Aimery was working on the US Revolution Wind offshore wind farm. The vessel left the US for Europe in December 2025.

Related Article

Offshore construction on East Anglia Three, located 69 kilometres off the coast of Suffolk, started in April 2025, when the first of the project’s 95 monopile foundations was installed.

The 1.4 GW offshore wind farm will comprise 95 Siemens Gamesa 14+ MW wind turbines and is scheduled to enter initial operation in the fourth quarter of 2026.

East Anglia Three is owned by Iberdrola’s UK arm, ScottishPower Renewables, and Masdar, with ScottishPower Renewables leading the development, construction and operation on behalf of the partnership.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News