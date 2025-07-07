Baltic Power first turbine
Back to overview

First Turbine Up at 1.2 GW Baltic Power Offshore Wind Farm in Poland

Project Updates
July 7, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The first of 76 Vestas 15 MW turbines has been installed at the Baltic Power offshore wind farm in Poland, developed by a joint venture between the Orlen Group and Northland Power.

Baltic Power first turbine
Source: Baltic Power
Source: Baltic Power via LinkedIn

Cadeler has been selected as the transport and installation contractor by the joint venture. The O-Class jack-up vessel Wind Osprey will lead the installation works.

The ship is over 160 metres long, has a jacking capacity of up to 11,000 tonnes, and can transport three complete turbines, including tower sections, blades, and nacelles.

From the Port of Rønne, Wind Osprey is planned to carry out the transportation and installation of all 76 Vestas 15 MW turbines.

Related Article

With blades measuring 115 metres and a total height exceeding 260 metres, the Vestas V236-15.0 MW model can produce up to 80 GWh of energy per year. The top parts of Baltic Power’s towers have been manufactured using recycled steel.

“In total 76 of such turbines will provide sustainable energy to over 1,5 million households across Poland. It is a challenging and difficult operation to execute, but it will bring a significant boost to the country’s energy transition,” said Grzegorz Szabliński, President of the Management Board of Baltic Power.

“Furthermore, several nacelles for our turbines will be manufactured at the newly launched VESTAS factory in Szczecin. These are the next key elements of our wind farm produced locally, alongside topsides of offshore substations, onshore cables, elements of foundations and many others.”

According to Baltic Power, the installation of foundations and transition pieces is progressing at the offshore construction site. The 1.2 GW project is preparing for the installation of inter-array and export cables and offshore substations later this year.

Related Article

“The installation campaign is a major challenge in terms of planning, logistics and marine coordination, as we are one of the first ever projects to install such large-scale turbines. Besides, we continue installations of foundations and transition pieces on the other parts of the offshore construction site and operate a fleet of around 15 various vessels working simultaneously,” said Jens Poulsen, project director and board member of Baltic Power.

The onshore works, including construction of the onshore substation and cable arrays, are continuing on schedule, said Baltic Power. The construction of the service base in Łeba, which will host operations and maintenance crews for up to 30 years, has commenced this April. 

Once commissioned, which is expected in 2026, Baltic Power will become Poland’s first offshore wind farm.

With a capacity of 1.2 GW, the Baltic Power wind farm will generate 4 TWh of electricity annually, covering three per cent of Poland’s energy demand and powering over 1.5 million households, while reducing CO2 emissions by approximately 2.8 million tonnes per year, according to the developer.

We have been preparing this operation for years and are determined to lead it to safe and successful commissioning next year,” said Poulsen.

SUMMER SALE: Up to 50% off on advertising on offshoreWIND.biz

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. Book your advertising space until 31 July and get up to 50% off!

SEE OFFER

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles