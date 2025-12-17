Back to overview

ABP’s New Lowestoft Facility to Support East Anglia Two & Three O&M Ops

Ports & Logistics
December 17, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

UK port operator Associated British Ports (ABP) and ScottishPower Renewables have entered into a long-term agreement for supporting operations and maintenance (O&M) activities at the East Anglia Two and East Anglia Three offshore wind farms from ABP’s Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility (LEEF).

Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility (LEEF); Photo: ABP

Under the agreement, ScottishPower Renewables will utilise berths at LEEF for service operations vessels (SOVs) and crew transfer vessels (CTVs) that will serve the East Anglian offshore wind farms. The company already operates its East Anglia One O&M base in Lowestoft.

LEEF was officially opened by the UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero in January 2025, after ABP invested GBP 35 million (almost EUR 40 million) in the port infrastructure. The facility features deep-water berths, modern utilities and future-proofed infrastructure to support shore power and alternative fuels, according to the port operator.

Related Article

“LEEF offers the infrastructure and strategic location needed to support world-class operations and SPR’s decision to utilise our berths for EA2 and EA3 operations is a strong endorsement of the facility’s strategic value”, said Andy Reay, Head of Offshore Wind at ABP. “We’re also keen to work with SPR to explore innovations that improve operational efficiency and sustainability to deliver the energy transition.”

The offshore wind farm owner/developer continues to deepen its investment in Lowestoft, committing over GBP 8 million (around EUR 9 million) to expand its footprint in the town’s PowerPark, including a new O&M base for East Anglia Three that will accommodate around 100 people, according to the company.

Offshore construction on East Anglia Three, located 69 kilometres off the coast of Suffolk, started in April this year. The 1.4 GW offshore wind farm will comprise 95 Siemens Gamesa 14+ MW wind turbines and is scheduled to enter initial operation in the fourth quarter of 2026.

East Anglia Two will enter construction in 2026/2027. Located in the southern region of the North Sea, off the east coast of England, the East Anglia Two offshore wind farm was selected in the UK government’s Contract for Difference (CfD) Allocation Round 6 (AR6). The 960 MW project will feature 64 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD wind turbines.

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News