Back to overview

Cadeler’s Newly Built WTIV Sets Sail to Europe

Vessels
December 4, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Cadeler took delivery of Wind Mover, the second of its two M-class wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) built by Hanwha Ocean, on 28 November, and the vessel departed the shipyard in South Korea on 2 December, according to the shipbuilder.

Photo source: Hanwha Ocean via LinkedIn

Cadeler ordered the two WTIVs in 2021, with the first, Wind Maker, delivered in January this year. Both vessels were delivered about one month ahead of schedule.

Related Article

While Wind Maker was deployed on an offshore wind project in Taiwan right after delivery, Wind Mover will debut in Europe, where it is already contracted for work.

In February, Cadeler said the company signed two contracts with undisclosed clients for the utilisation of Wind Mover. The contracts, which are part of a combined agreement, will cover the entire period from Wind Mover‘s arrival in Europe following its delivery up until the vessel’s next scheduled installation project, said Cadeler.

The total estimated contract value for Wind Mover‘s first engagement is up to EUR 75 million, and the scope of work for the new vessel may include both O&M and installation services.

The M-class vessels now part of Cadeler’s fleet are equipped with a 2,600-tonne main crane, a DP2 positioning system, and are capable of operating in water depths of up to 65 metres.

“Wind Mover is purpose-built to install and maintain the next generation of offshore wind turbines and foundations. Her design enables high efficiency in challenging offshore conditions and ensures readiness for the industry’s increasing scale”, Cadeler said upon the second vessel’s delivery.

The new WTIV is the tenth vessel to join Cadeler’s fleet of wind turbine installation vessels, with the company set to operate twelve vessels by mid-2027.

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles