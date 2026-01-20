Back to overview

Boslan to Supervise Component Manufacturing and Assembly for East Anglia Two

January 20, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

ScottishPower Renewables has selected Boslan, an Accenture company, to supervise the manufacturing and quality control of key components for the East Anglia Two offshore wind farm, including offshore and onshore substations, the platform’s foundations, inter-array cables, export cables, wind turbines and other mechanical equipment.

The offshore and onshore services Boslan will deliver for the 960 MW project include inspections of all factories where key components are produced and quality management for components, as well as supervision of quality assurance for pre-assembly.

The company will also provide supervision of inspection services for onshore and offshore logistics, and coordination of offshore construction and installation activities.

Offshore construction on East Anglia Two will start in 2027.

Located in the southern region of the North Sea, off the east coast of England, the 960 MW offshore wind farm was selected in the UK government’s Contract for Difference (CfD) Allocation Round 6 (AR6).

East Anglia Two will feature 64 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD wind turbines, which will be placed on top of the monopiles supplied by Sif. The installation of the wind turbines and foundations will be carried out by Cadeler.

“East Anglia TWO is a significant and complex project, so it’s great to be able to leverage the synergies offered by BOSLAN as a single supplier to ensure quality and timely delivery”, said Michael Hotze, East Anglia TWO Execution Director.

