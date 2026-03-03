Back to overview

Wind Turbine Installation to Start at 1.4 GW East Anglia Three

March 3, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Jack-up vessels Wind Osprey and Wind Pace will start installing wind turbines at the East Anglia Three offshore wind farm site in the UK around 18 March.

Both vessels will mobilise at the Port of Esbjerg, Denmark, with first load-out for Wind Osprey expected on 15 March, while the first load-out for Wind Pace is scheduled to take place mid-April, according to a Notice to Mariners from the project team.

Marine operations for the wind turbine installation work will be conducted by the owner of the two jack-ups, Cadeler, and construction operations will be conducted by the wind turbine supplier Siemens Gamesa.

Wind Osprey and Wind Pace will install a total of 95 Siemens Gamesa 14+ MW wind turbines, with the work expected to be completed in the third or fourth quarter of this year.

Offshore construction on East Anglia Three, located 69 kilometres off the coast of Suffolk, started in April 2025, when the first of the project’s 95 monopile foundations was installed.

Cadeler’s two jack-up vessels are being deployed for wind turbine installation under a Vessel Reservation Agreement the company signed with ScottishPower Renewables in 2022, when the developer booked two installation vessels to do the work.

East Anglia Three is owned by Iberdrola’s UK arm, ScottishPower Renewables, and Masdar, with ScottishPower Renewables leading the development, construction and operation on behalf of the partnership.

