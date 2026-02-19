Back to overview

EEW, CS Wind Roll Out First Monopiles, Transition Pieces for Vattenfall’s Nordlicht 1

Wind Farm Update
February 19, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

EEW and CS Wind have produced the first monopiles and transition pieces (TPs) for Vattenfall’s Nordlicht 1 offshore wind farm ahead of schedule, the developer said on 19 February.

Photo: CS Wind

The monopiles are each up to 80.5 metres long and weigh up to 1,290 tonnes, while the transition pieces reach a height of 23.7 metres and weigh approximately 362 tonnes.

Vattenfall and its then-partner BASF signed contracts with EEW Special Pipe Constructions (EEW SPC) and CS Wind Offshore for the supply of monopiles and TPs for the Nordlicht 1 and Nordlicht 2 offshore wind farms in Germany in January last year.

In March 2025, Vattenfall announced the decision to repurchase BASF’s shares and made the final investment decision (FID) for the Nordlicht cluster, with the FID for Nordlicht 2 made on a conditional basis, pending the receipt of the necessary permit. In January this year, the company received the permit for Nordlicht 2 and made the full FID on the 1.6 GW Nordlicht project.

Related Articles

At the offshore site of the 980 MW Nordlicht 1, a total of 68 monopiles and transition pieces will be installed to support 68 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines. The installation contract has been awarded to DEME.

The second offshore wind farm in the Nordlicht cluster, the 660 MW Nordlicht 2, will comprise 44 wind turbines.

Monopile installation on Nordlicht 1 is scheduled to start in the third quarter of this year, while Nordlicht 2 will follow approximately one year later, with both wind farms expected to be operational in 2028, according to the developer.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News