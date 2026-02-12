Back to overview

GustoMSC Design for Korea’s Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

February 12, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

GustoMSC, through its parent company NOV, has been awarded contracts for the design and supply of equipment for Hanwha Ocean’s new wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), based on the GustoMSC NG-16000X design.

Image source: NOV / GustoMSC

Hanwha Ocean recently said it secured an order from its affiliate Ocean Wind Power 1 for a WTIV that will serve the Korean offshore wind market, including the 390 MW Shinan-Ui project, developed by a Hanwha Ocean-led consortium.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2028.

For GustoMSC, the contracts, signed in mid-2025, mark the fourth NG-16000X vessel to be constructed, following the initial US-built version and two units for Cadeler, both of which were built by Hanwha Ocean.

The vessel designer says the new NG-16000X vessel is tailored to meet Korea’s future demands in offshore wind installation, offers enhanced carrying and lifting capacities, with longer legs designed to enable operations in greater water depths.

The new WTIV will be ready to run on alternative fuels, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) and ammonia.

The jack-up vessel will feature the proprietary GustoMSC Rack & Pinion jacking system with a variable speed drive, and will be equipped with a 2,600-tonne leg-encircling crane, ensuring readiness for future offshore wind market requirements in Korea, NOV says.

