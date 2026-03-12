Back to overview

Maersk Names Its First Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Ahead of Deployment in US

March 12, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Maersk Offshore Wind has officially named its first next-generation wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) Maersk Viridis, built by Seatrium.

The vessel was delivered in late February 2026 from Seatrium’s Tuas Boulevard Yard in Singapore after completing sea trials and readiness checks. The naming ceremony, held on 12 March on the main deck of the WTIV, now formally christens the vessel ahead of its first operational deployment.  

Maersk Viridis is expected to soon begin work on the Empire Wind project off New York, where it will be used for the installation of the Vestas 15 MW turbines.

The WTIV is designed to install 15+ MW offshore wind turbines and features a 1,900‑tonne crane with 180‑metre hook height. Using a feeder‑based installation concept, the vessel can remain on-site while auxiliary feeder vessels transport components.

Maersk Viridis; Photo: Maersk

Equinor-owned Empire Offshore Wind signed a charter agreement for the vessel in 2022, securing it for the offshore wind farm that is now under construction in the US.

