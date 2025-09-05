Back to overview

Cadeler Completes Wind Ally Testing, Begins Building Second A-Class Vessel

Vessels
September 5, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Cadeler has concluded all testing procedures for its upcoming A-class vessel, Wind Ally. Additionally, the keel has been laid for its second A-class vessel, Wind Ace.

Wind Ally returned after a sea trial and the completion of its crane load test and jacking trial.

After 25 days of testing, Cadeler returned to the quayside, having completed all tests. So far, the construction of Wind Ally has accumulated more than 3.5 million safe working hours, said the company.

This month, Cadeler also held a keel-laying ceremony for its second A-class vessel, Wind Ace, scheduled for delivery in the second half of next year. Wind Ace has passed two million safe working hours to date, according to the firm.

The company responsible for delivering the vessels is China’s COSCO Heavy Industries. Wind Ally is set for delivery this year, with Wind Ace to follow next year.

In addition to the two ships, the company is also building Cadeler’s third A-class vessel, Wind Axe. Recently, the first steel was cut at the COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry shipyard in China.

The A-class ships will be able to transport and install seven complete 15 MW turbine sets per load or six sets of 2XL monopile foundations.

