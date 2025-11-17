Back to overview

First Polish-Built Vestas Nacelles Standing at Baltic Power Offshore Wind Farm Site

Project Updates
November 17, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The first nacelles from Vestas’ Polish production facility have been installed and are getting ready for commissioning at the 1.2 GW Baltic Power offshore wind farm.

Source: Baltic Power

The first three V236-15 MW turbines, consisting of nacelles manufactured at Vestas’ facility in Szczecin, have been installed at the site 23 kilometres off the coast of the Choczewo municipality.

In this first-of-its-kind factory in Poland, Vestas is hiring more than 600 employees. Baltic Power is the first commercial client and offshore wind project to install nacelles from this factory.

In October, the Danish company announced that it would suspend its plans to open another site in Szczecin to manufacture wind turbine blades.

Many components for the Baltic Power offshore wind farm, such as topsides of offshore substations (Grupa Przemysłowa Baltic, ARP), onshore cables (Tele-fonika Kable), and elements of transition pieces (Smulders Polska), were produced at local facilities.

Construction of the onshore substation is co-led by Enprom, while the operations and maintenance base in Łeba was built by Erbud.

The estimated local content level for the entire lifetime of the project is expected to exceed 21 per cent, according to Baltic Power, a joint venture between Orlen Group and Northland Power.

Apart from locally manufactured nacelles, the project will feature components from Vestas’ nacelle factory in Lindo, Denmark. The installation of wind turbines started in July 2025. The campaign is led by an O-class jack-up vessel provided by Cadeler and supported by multiple crew transfer vessels (CTVs) and service operations vessels (SOVs).   

Once fully completed, the Baltic Power offshore wind farm is expected to generate up to 4 TWh of electricity annually. The project is planned to become fully operational next year.

