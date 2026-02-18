Back to overview

All Monopiles In at 1.2 GW Baltic Power Offshore Wind Farm

February 18, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

All monopiles have been installed at the site of the 1.2 GW Baltic Power offshore wind farm, being built by a joint venture between Orlen Group and Northland Power in the Polish sector of the Baltic Sea, 23 kilometres off the coast of the Choczewo municipality.

The project comprises a total of 78 foundations, 76 wind turbine monopiles and two offshore substation foundations. Both of the project’s substations were installed last year.

Van Oord’s vessel Svanen was deployed for the installation of monopiles, which were delivered by Steelwind Nordenham. Belgium-based Smulders is supplying the transition pieces.

Of the 78 monopile foundations, 60 are currently fitted with transition pieces, and 30 Vestas V236-15 MW wind turbines have been installed so far.

Two of the four export cables are also in place, with inter-array cabling set to start soon.

Onshore electrical infrastructure for the Polish offshore wind farm is at more than 90 per cent of completion, while the service base for Baltic Power is complete and operational.

“We are finalizing installations of the remaining transition pieces at the moment and making stable progress in installation of 15MW wind turbines. Installation works of offshore cables are our next major task, however this part of the campaign is heavily dependent on weather, as subzero temperatures and severe winter conditions may affect performed operations”, said Jens Poulsen, Senior Project Director and Board Member of Baltic Power.

Baltic Power is scheduled to become operational in late 2026.

