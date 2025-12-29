Back to overview

Vestas Receives Order for South Korean Offshore Wind Project

December 29, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Vestas has received a wind turbine order for the Shinan-Ui offshore wind project, which marks the company’s first offshore wind order in South Korea.

Illustration; Vestas V236-15MW at Thyborøn; Photo: Vestas

The 390 MW Shinan-Ui will be built off Jeollanam Province by a consortium consisting of Hanwha Ocean, SK Eternix, KOMIPO (Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd.), Future Energy Fund, and Hyundai Engineering & Construction.

The developer’s order placed with Vestas includes 26 V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbines and a 20-year service agreement.

“We are proud to partner with Hanwha Ocean on this milestone project in South Korea and introduce our industry-leading V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbines to South Korean waters. These turbines, featuring world-class technology, are already being deployed in their inaugural European projects, with production ramping up to enable large-scale global deployment”, said Purvin Patel, President of Vestas Asia Pacific.

The delivery of the 15 MW wind turbines is scheduled to start in 2027, with commercial operations of the 390 MW wind farm expected to begin in 2028.

Vestas signed a preferred supplier agreement with the Shinan Ui Offshore Wind consortium back in 2023.

In August this year, as Hyundai E&C joined the project as a construction investor and joint contractor, Hanwha Ocean said the Shinan Ui project is planned to finalise financing in October.

“The Shinan-Ui Project represents Korea’s first utility-scale offshore wind development to fully incorporate global standards, including the latest-generation offshore wind turbines, wind turbine installation vessels, offshore transformer stations, and onshore grid connection systems”, said Jong Hyun Son, Head of Eco Energy & Industrial EPC Division, Hanwha Ocean.

