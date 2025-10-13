Back to overview

Steelwind Loads Out Final Baltic Power Monopiles

October 13, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Steelwind Nordenham has loaded out the final three monopiles for Poland’s 1.2 GW Baltic Power offshore wind project at its port facility in Germany.

Steelwind Nordenham Baltic Power
Source: Steelwind Nordenham via LinkedIn

Over the course of 26 shipments, all 78 monopiles that the company produced were successfully delivered.

The first of the monopiles was installed offshore at the beginning of the year, followed by the first turbines in July 2025.

Steelwind Nordenham is responsible for the delivery of monopiles, while Belgium-based Smulders will supply the transition pieces.

The transport and installation of foundations at the project site, located approximately 23 kilometres north of the Polish Baltic Sea coastline, is carried out by the Dutch offshore construction company Van Oord.

Last month, the production of the offshore wind tower sections commenced at the new Baltic Towers facility in Gdańsk, Poland.

The 1.2 Baltic Power project is jointly developed by Orlen and Canada’s Northland Power. The wind farm is scheduled for commissioning in 2026.

